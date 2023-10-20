Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Oct. 20. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Oct. 20.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 20 7:00 AM Montgomery County hosts annual Bicycle Donation Drive

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Emily DeTitta, Montgomery County, Emily.DeTitta@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 372 2282

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 20 8:30 AM Baltimore Mayor Scott, Maryland Gov. Moore announce new virtual call center – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, and JPMorgan Chase officials announce a new virtual call center in West Baltimore

Location: Parks and People, 2100 Liberty Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 20 9:30 AM President Biden’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden receives the Presidential Daily Briefing, The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC (9:30 AM EDT, closed press), welcomes European Council President Charles Michel European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to the White House for ‘U.S. – EU Summit’, The White House (12:00 PM EDT, restricted in-house pool), departs The White House en route to campaign reception (4:40 PM EDT, in-town travel pool), and participates in campaign reception (6:00 PM EDT, restricted in-town travel pool). President Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden then depart Joint Base Andrews, MD en route to Dover, DE (7:30 PM EDT, supplemental pool), depart Dover en route to Rehoboth Beach, DE (8:15 PM EDT, supplemental pool), and arrive in Rehoboth Beach (8:35 PM EDT, out-of-town pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 20 12:00 PM Dem Sen. Tom Carper speaks at university anniversary celebration – Democratic Sen. Tom Carper delivers remarks at the University of Delaware’s Institute for Public Administration’s 50th anniversary celebration

Location: Clayton Hall, 100 David Hollowell Dr, Newark, DE

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Oct. 20 – Saturday, Oct. 21 Maryland State Education Association Annual Convention

Location: Ocean City Convention & Visitors Bureau, 4001 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD

Weblinks: http://www.marylandeducators.org/, https://twitter.com/MSEAeducators

Contacts: Adam Mendelson, MSEANEA, amendelson@mseanea.org, 1 410 353 9689

——————–

Friday, Oct. 20 – Sunday, Oct. 22 Collector’s Showcase of America Show – Collector’s Showcase of America Show, featuring mostly sports memorabilia

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.csashows.com/, https://twitter.com/CSASHOWS

Contacts: CSA, csashows@aol.com, 1 540 456 6877

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Oct. 21 8:00 AM Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Braveboy hosts domestic violence awareness bike ride – Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy hosts 4th annual Purple Bike Ride for domestic violence awareness

Location: Fairwood Community Park, 12390 Fairwood Pkwy, Bowie, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Denise Douglas, Prince George’s County Office of the State’s Attorney, dadouglas@co.pg.md.us, 1 240 623 4642

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Oct. 21 9:30 AM Alexandria City Council hosts town hall meeting

Location: Charles Houston Recreation Center, 901 Wythe St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: Ebony Fleming, City of Alexandria, ebony.fleming@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 402 1745

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Oct. 21 10:00 AM Delaware DNREC hosts 14th annual Blackbird Creek Fall Festival

Location: Blackbird Creek Reserve, 801 Blackbird Landing Rd, Townsend, DE

Weblinks: http://www.dnrec.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/YourDNREC

Contacts: Michael Globetti, Delaware DNREC, Michael.Globetti@delaware.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Oct. 21 12:00 PM U.S. Coast Guard Station Annapolis holds open house

Location: U.S. Coast Guard Station Annapolis, 3425 Thomas Point Rd, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.uscg.mil, https://twitter.com/USCG

Contacts: Coast Guard PA Detachment Baltimore, NCRPublicAffairs@uscg.mil, 1 410 576 2541

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Oct. 21 – Sunday, Oct. 22 Maryland Zoo in Baltimore hosts OktoBEARfest

Location: The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, 1 Safari Pl, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.marylandzoo.org/

Contacts: Mike Evitts, Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, mike.evitts@marylandzoo.org

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Sunday, Oct. 22 – Wednesday, Oct. 25 Minority Business Development Agency National Minority Enterprise Development Week Conference

Location: The Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.mbda.gov, https://twitter.com/USMBDA

Contacts: Minority Enterprise Development Week, medweek@mbda.gov, 1 888 836 7647

——————–

Sunday, Oct. 22 – Tuesday, Oct. 24 LIMRA Annual Conference

Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, MD

Weblinks: http://www.limra.com, https://twitter.com/LIMRA

Contacts: Catherine Theroux, LIMRA, ctheroux@limra.com, 1 860 285 7787

