Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Oct. 19.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 19 9:00 AM Montgomery County Executive Elrich attends homelessness resource event – Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and local officials attend Nadim Khan Memorial Homeless Resource Day

Location: Bohrer Park, 506 S Frederick Ave, Gaithersburg, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Mary Anderson, Montgomery County, mary.anderson@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 301 529 7669

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 19 10:00 AM Delaware First Lady Carney discusses trauma informed care report – Delaware First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney discusses the release of Delaware’s 5th Trauma Informed Care report

Location: Dover Public Library, 35 E Loockerman St, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 19 10:00 AM Maryland Legal Aid and Baltimore Gas and Electric host expungement clinic

Location: TouchPoint Baltimore, 2401 Liberty Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.mdlab.org, https://twitter.com/MDLegalAid

Contacts: Jennifer Lavella , Director of Marketing and Communications, jlavella@mdlab.org, 410-951-7683

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 19 11:00 AM Coppin State University hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony for new College of Business building

Location: Coppin State University, 2500 W North Ave, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://www.coppin.edu/

Contacts: Robyne McCullough, Coppin State University, rmccullough@coppin.edu, 1 410 951 6546

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 19 11:00 AM Loudoun County hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony for Northstar Boulevard phase two completion

Location: Northstar Boulevard, Northstar Blvd, Virginia

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086

LOC: Near the intersection of Northstar Boulevard and Marrwood Drive in Aldie

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 19 11:30 AM DC Mayor Muriel Bowser kicks off Back to Basics Season with launch of leaf collection

Location: North Carolina Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: Susana Castillo , Government of the District of Columbia, susana.castillo@dc.gov, 1 202 727 5011

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 19 12:00 PM Northern Virginia Association of Realtors holds virtual briefing

Weblinks: http://www.nvar.com, https://twitter.com/nvar

Contacts: Shawn Flaherty, Creative Strategies Public Relations LLC, shawn_flaherty@creativestratpr.com, 1 703 554 3609

* Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89349165798#success

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 19 1:00 PM Chesapeake Executive Council meeting – Chesapeake Executive Council public meeting and press conference, with remarks from Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe, and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser

Location: United States National Arboretum, 3501 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.chesapeakebay.net, https://twitter.com/chesbayprogram

Contacts: Rachel Felver, Chesapeake Bay Program communications, rfelver@chesapeakebay.net, 1 410 267 5740

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 19 1:00 PM Delaware Gov. Carney attends nursing hall renaming ceremony – Delaware Governor John Carney and Delaware State University President Tony Allen hold nursing hall renaming ceremony in honor of Hattie Dabney Mishoe

Location: Delaware State University, 1200 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 19 4:30 PM Howard County Joint Board of Education and Howard County Delegation meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Oct. 20 – Saturday, Oct. 21 Maryland State Education Association Annual Convention

Location: Ocean City Convention & Visitors Bureau, 4001 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD

Weblinks: http://www.marylandeducators.org/, https://twitter.com/MSEAeducators

Contacts: Adam Mendelson, MSEANEA, amendelson@mseanea.org, 1 410 353 9689

Friday, Oct. 20 – Sunday, Oct. 22 Collector’s Showcase of America Show – Collector’s Showcase of America Show, featuring mostly sports memorabilia

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.csashows.com/, https://twitter.com/CSASHOWS

Contacts: CSA, csashows@aol.com, 1 540 456 6877

