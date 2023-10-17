Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Oct. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Oct. 17.

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 17 7:45 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers remarks at the Maryland Municipal League Fall Conference, The Hotel at The University of Maryland, 7777 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD (7:45 AM EDT), participates in a conversation with Center for Workforce Inclusion President and CEO Gary Officer at the 2023 Equity Summit, National Press Club, 529 14th St. NW, Washington, DC (10:00 AM EDT), and visits the Mid-Atlantic Pipe Trades Association Apprenticeship Training Center, 8509 Ardwick Ardmore Rd, Hyattsville, MD (4:00 PM EDT)

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 17 9:15 AM Montgomery County Council meeting

Location: Virtual Event

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 17 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin discusses Supreme Court gun safety case – Everytown for Gun Safety, Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, and Montgomery County officials call on the U.S. Supreme Court to disarm domestic abusers by overturning the Fifth Circuit’s decision in ‘United States v. Rahimi’, via press conference

Location: Courthouse Square & Maryland Avenue, Rockville, MD

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 17 1:00 PM Maryland AG Brown announces penalty in environmental criminal case – Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, and state officials announce ‘one of the largest penalties in an environmental criminal case’

Location: 6309 Fort Smallwood Rd, Baltimore, MD

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 17 1:45 PM Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller discusses mental health and wellness with students

Location: Elizabeth Seton High School, 5715 Emerson St, Bladensburg, MD

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 17 2:30 PM Under Secretary Jenkins delivers remarks at Marine Corps War College – Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins delivers remarks at the Marine Corps War College in Quantico

Location: Marine Corps University, Breckinridge Hall, 2076 South St, Quantico, VA

Tuesday, Oct. 17 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Tuesday, Oct. 17 – Thursday, Oct. 19 Exponent Philanthropy 2023 Annual Conference

Location: Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, 401 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 18 12:00 PM United Way NCA ‘Project Community Connect’ resource fair – United Way of the National Capital Area ‘Project Community Connect’ resource fair, bringing together local service providers to help build community, shift mindsets around homelessness through personal experience and connection, and provide resources to individuals experiencing homelessness

Location: Montgomery College, Falcon Hall, Takoma Park, MD

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 18 5:30 PM Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott hosts re-election campaign fundraiser

Location: CFG Bank Arena, 201 W Baltimore St, Baltimore, MD

