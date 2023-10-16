Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Oct. 16. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Oct. 16.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 16 9:00 AM President Biden’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden receives the President’s Daily Brief (9:00 AM EDT, closed press), departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews via White House South Grounds (10:00 AM EDT, in-town travel pool), departs JBA en route to Pueblo, CO (10:30 AM EDT, out-of-town pool) and arrives at Pueblo Memorial Airport, Pueblo, CO (11:55 AM MDT, open press). President Biden then tours CS Wind America Inc., Pueblo, CO, as part of his administration’s Investing in America tour (12:40 PM MDT, out-of-town pool), delivers remarks on ‘how Bidenomics and the Inflation Reduction Act are mobilizing companies to invest in clean energy’ at CS Wind (1:45 PM MDT, open press), departs Pueblo, CO, en route to Joint Base Andrews via Pueblo Memorial Airport (3:45 PM MDT, out-of-town pool), departs JBA en route to the White House (9:30 PM EDT, out-of-town pool) and arrives at the White House South Grounds (9:50 PM EDT, in-town travel pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Pueblo, CO

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 16 10:00 AM Wilmington District Councilmembers discuss residency requirement – Wilmington District Councilmembers Vincent White and Shané Darby discuss the administration and city law department’s recent opinion invalidating the residency requirement, as well as solutions going forward to maintaining the residency requirement for the City of Wilmington

Location: Louis L.Redding City County Building, north, 800 N French St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: City of Wilmington, 1 302 576 2140

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 16 11:00 AM DC Mayor Muriel Bowser kicks off DC Startup Week

Location: Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, 901 G St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: Susana Castillo , Government of the District of Columbia, susana.castillo@dc.gov, 1 202 727 5011

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 16 11:00 AM Baltimore Mayor Scott signs housing legislation – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott signs into law the ‘Mary Pat Clarke Opportunity to Purchase Act’, a bill designed to eliminate barriers to homeownership for Baltimore families

Location: Baltimore City Hall, 100 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 16 11:00 AM Prince George’s County Exe Alsobrooks announces new median beautification program – Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announces the Department of Public Works & Transportation’s new median beautification program

Location: 4806 71st Ave, Hyattsville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Anthony McAuliffe, Prince George’s County Executive PIO, AMMcAuliffe@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 458 1620

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 16 11:00 AM Dem Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris van Hollen attend Chesapeake Bay restoration announcement – Democratic Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris van Hollen attend National Fish and Wildlife Foundation announcement of conservation grants to restore the Chesapeake Bay

Location: 210 Kingsdale Farm Ln, Queen Anne, MD

Weblinks: http://www.nfwf.org

Contacts: Kristen Peterson, The Hatcher Group, kpeterson@thehatchergroup.com

——————–

Monday, Oct. 16 1:00 PM Montgomery County Council president media availability – Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass discusses various council matters, including the future of White’s Ferry, and the Pay Equality report

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Lucia Jimenez, Montgomery County, Lucia.Jimenez@montgomerycountymd.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 16 1:30 PM Frederick County Executive Fitzwater holds public information briefing – Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater announces an expansion of the Community Partnership Grant program, via public information briefing

Location: Winchester Hall, 12 E Church St, Frederick, MD

Weblinks: http://frederickcountymd.gov

Contacts: Vivian Laxton, Office of the Frederick County Executive, VLaxton@FrederickCountyMD.gov, 1 301 600 1315

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 16 5:00 PM Maryland Office of Social Equity hosts cannabis industry applicant session – Maryland Office of Social Equity hosts Technical Assistance Informational event for cannabis industry applicants

Location: Center for Performing Arts, 301 Largo Rd, Largo, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Joshua Harris, State of Maryland, 1 443 939 2043

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Oct. 17 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

Tuesday, Oct. 17 – Thursday, Oct. 19 Exponent Philanthropy 2023 Annual Conference

Location: Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, 401 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.exponentphilanthropy.org/, https://twitter.com/ExponentPhil

Contacts: Exponent Philanthropy, info@exponentphilanthropy.org, 1 202 580 6560

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Oct. 18 12:00 PM United Way NCA ‘Project Community Connect’ resource fair – United Way of the National Capital Area ‘Project Community Connect’ resource fair, bringing together local service providers to help build community, shift mindsets around homelessness through personal experience and connection, and provide resources to individuals experiencing homelessness

Location: Montgomery College, Falcon Hall, Takoma Park, MD

Weblinks: http://www.unitedwaynca.org/, https://twitter.com/uwnca

Contacts: Julie Rosenthal, JR Communications, Julie@jrcommunications.com, 1 202 486 3059

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.