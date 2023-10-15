Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Sunday, Oct. 15. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Sunday, Oct. 15.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Sunday, Oct. 15 2:00 PM Dem Maryland senatorial candidate David Trone holds roundtable – Democratic Maryland senatorial candidate David Trone holds roundtable discussion with Latino/a/x/e community members about his campaign proposals

Location: Hyattsville Branch Library, PGCMLS, 6530 Adelphi Rd, Hyattsville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.davidtrone.com/, https://twitter.com/davidjtrone

Contacts: David Trone for Congress, press@davidtrone.com

——————–

——————–

Monday, Oct. 16 1:00 PM Montgomery County Council president media availability – Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass discusses various council matters, including the future of White’s Ferry, and the Pay Equality report

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Lucia Jimenez, Montgomery County, Lucia.Jimenez@montgomerycountymd.gov

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Oct. 17 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

Tuesday, Oct. 17 – Thursday, Oct. 19 Exponent Philanthropy 2023 Annual Conference

Location: Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, 401 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.exponentphilanthropy.org/, https://twitter.com/ExponentPhil

Contacts: Exponent Philanthropy, info@exponentphilanthropy.org, 1 202 580 6560

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.