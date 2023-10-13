Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Oct. 13. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Oct. 13.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 13 8:30 AM University of Delaware hosts School Nurse Professional Development Day

Location: University of Delaware Tower at STAR, 100 Discovery Blvd, Newark, DE

Weblinks: http://www.udel.edu, https://twitter.com/UDelaware

Contacts: University of Delaware, mediarelations@udel.edu

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 13 11:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore appears live on 106.7 The Fan with J.P. Finlay (11:00 AM EDT), delivers remarks at the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington’s Stand with Israel rally, Freedom Plaza, 1325 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC (12:45 PM EDT), and delivers remarks at the 2023 Maryland State Department of Education Teacher of the Year Gala (6:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 13 11:00 AM Alexandria Fire Department holds National Fire Prevention Week memorial service

Location: Ivy Hill Cemetery, 2823 King St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: Raytevia Evans, City of Alexandria, VA, raytevia.evans@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 746 5190

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 13 11:00 AM Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Braveboy discusses sentencing – Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy discusses sentencing in strangulation case, via press conference

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Chauka Reid, Office of the State’s Attorney, ckreid@co.pg.md.us

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 13 12:00 PM Dem Maryland senatorial candidate Angela Alsobrooks on campaign trail – Democratic Maryland senatorial candidate Angela Alsobrooks holds media event to receive the endorsement of a ‘major’ Baltimore state official

Location: Frederick Douglass Monument, Maritime Park, WB, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://www.angelaalsobrooks.com/

Contacts: Gina Ford, Angela Alsobrooks for Senate, gina@angelaalsobrooks.com, 1 202 415 0601

LOCATION AND TIME EMBARGOED UNTIL EVENT BEGINS

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 13 6:00 PM Maryland Lt. Gov. Miller attends Shabbat service – Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller visits the Beth El Congregation of Baltimore and attend Shabbat service

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Maddy Pawlak, State of Maryland, Madeline.pawlak@maryland.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 13 6:30 PM The Arc Baltimore hosts annual Art in the Round exhibit

Location: Grand Lodge of Ancient Free & Accepted Masons of Maryland, 304 International Cir, Cockeysville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.thearcbaltimore.org/, https://twitter.com/thearcbaltimore

Contacts: Ray Weiss, rweiss@pughandtillerpr.com, 1 410 303 5019

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Oct. 13 – Saturday, Oct. 14 National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Maryland Annual Conference

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://tinyurl.com/41stNAMIMDEducate, https://twitter.com/NAMIMaryland, #NAMIMDEducate

Contacts: Danielle Fletcher, National Alliance on Mental Illness, connection@namimd.org, 1 410 884 8691

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Oct. 14 8:30 AM Delaware Department of Correction hosts correctional officer hiring event

Location: Corrections Department, 245 McKee Rd, Dover, DE

Weblinks: https://doc.delaware.gov/

Contacts: Jason Miller, Delaware Department of Correction, Jason.Miller@delaware.gov, 1 302 379 4048

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Oct. 14 8:30 AM Arlington County Board regular meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, Oct. 14 11:00 AM DogFest DC 2023 – Canine Companions DogFest Washington, DC, raising money for Canine Companions service dogs to help people with disabilities

Location: Reston Town Center, 11900 Market St, Reston, VA

Weblinks: http://www.canine.org/DogFestWashingtonDC, https://twitter.com/canineorg

Contacts: John Bentzinger, Canine Companions, jbentzinger@canine.org, 1 631 561 0205, 1 516 330 6457

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Oct. 15 2:00 PM Dem Maryland senatorial candidate David Trone holds roundtable – Democratic Maryland senatorial candidate David Trone holds roundtable discussion with Latino/a/x/e community members about his campaign proposals

Location: Hyattsville Branch Library, PGCMLS, 6530 Adelphi Rd, Hyattsville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.davidtrone.com/, https://twitter.com/davidjtrone

Contacts: David Trone for Congress, press@davidtrone.com

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.