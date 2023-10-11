Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Oct. 11. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Oct. 11.

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 11 8:30 AM Montgomery County Council Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee meeting

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 11 10:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore joins Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to highlight the Department of Transportation’s funding of the Commercial Driver’s License program at Prince George’s Community College and how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is expanding job opportunities in the trucking industry for veterans and others, Prince George’s Community College, 301 Largo Rd, Largo, MD (10:00 AM EDT), delivers remarks at the 2023 Mechanical Contractors Association of Maryland, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, 7002 Arundel Mills Cir #7777, Hanover, MD (12:00 PM EDT), and attends the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives Commission on Hispanic Affairs’ celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month (6:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 11 10:00 AM Loudoun County hosts Loudoun Job Fair Tailgate

Location: Segra Field, 42095 Loudoun United Dr, Leesburg, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 11 11:00 AM DC Mayor Muriel Bowser recognizes International Day of the Girl

Location: Cardozo Education Campus, 1200 Clifton St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: Susana Castillo , Government of the District of Columbia, susana.castillo@dc.gov, 1 202 727 5011

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 11 1:00 PM Delaware Governor John Carney attends ground breaking ceremony of new Duck Creek Library

Location: Smyrna, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

22 N Main Street, Smyrna, DE

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 11 2:00 PM Dem Sen. Tom Carper announces grant for mental health center – Democratic Sen. Tom Carper announces grant award to develop a dedicated, private and safe behavioral health treatment area at Seaford hospital

Location: TidalHealth Nanticoke, 801 Middleford Rd, Seaford, DE

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 11 4:30 PM CAIR Maryland discusses Israel-Hamas conflict and humanitarian crisis – CAIR Maryland discusses ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, via press conference

Location: 6120 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.cair.com, https://twitter.com/cairnational

Contacts: Zainab Chaudry, CAIR Maryland, zchaudry@cair.com, 1 410 971 6062

Wednesday, Oct. 11 – Sunday, Oct. 15 Garrett County’s Autumn Glory Festival – Garrett County’s 56th annual Autumn Glory Festival

Location: Oakland, MD

Weblinks: http://www.visitdeepcreek.com/, https://twitter.com/garrettchamber

Contacts: Sarah Duck, Garrett County Chamber of Commerce, sarah@garrettchamber.com, 1 301 387 8746

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 11 – Saturday, Oct. 14 American Society for Bioethics and Humanities Annual Conference

Location: Baltimore Marriott Waterfront, 700 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.asbh.org/, https://twitter.com/AmerSocBioHum

Contacts: ASBH, info@asbh.org, 1 847 375 4745

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 12 – Wednesday, Oct. 18 U.S. Animal Health Association Annual Meeting – United States Animal Health Association Annual Meeting, held in conjunction with American Association of Veterinary Laboratory Diagnosticians

Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, MD

Weblinks: http://www.usaha.org/, https://twitter.com/USAnimalHealth

Contacts: USAHA, usaha@usaha.org, 1 816 671 1144

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Oct. 13 – Saturday, Oct. 14 National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Maryland Annual Conference

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://tinyurl.com/41stNAMIMDEducate, https://twitter.com/NAMIMaryland, #NAMIMDEducate

Contacts: Danielle Fletcher, National Alliance on Mental Illness, connection@namimd.org, 1 410 884 8691

