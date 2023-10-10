Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Oct. 10. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 10 9:00 AM Dem Sen. Tom Carper’s public schedule – Democratic Sen. Tom Carper speaks at the Delaware State Housing Authority 2023 Housing Needs Report presentation, Polytech Adult Education Conference Center, 823 Walnut Shade Rd, Dover, DE (9:00 AM EDT), and speaks at Bloom Energy Delaware Manufacturing Facility 10th anniversary event, 200 Christina Pkwy, Newark, DE (10:45 AM EDT)

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 10 9:00 AM Montgomery County Council meeting

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 10 9:00 AM President Biden delivers virtual remarks at U.S. Fire Administrator’s Summit on Fire Prevention and Control – U.S. Fire Administrator’s Summit on Fire Prevention and Control 2023, hosted by the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF). Attendees include Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, White House Homeland Security Advisor Dr Liz Sherwood-Randall, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Homeland Security Advisor for Resilience and Response Caitlin Dirkovich, and U.S Fire Administrator Dr Lori Moore Merrell. President Joe Biden delivers virtual remarks (3:30 PM EDT)

Location: National Emergency Training Center, 16825 S Seton Ave, Emmitsburg, MD

Weblinks: http://www.usfa.dhs.gov, https://twitter.com/usfire

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 10 10:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore visits the University of Maryland Baltimore BioPark, 801 W Baltimore St (10:00 AM EDT), and participates in a conversation with Brian Stelter at the Baltimore Banner inaugural iMPACT MARYLAND event, Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St (4:30 PM EDT)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Governor of Maryland Media, 1 410 974 2316

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 10 10:00 AM Prince George’s County Exe Alsobrooks attends affordable housing community ribbon-cutting ceremony – Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks attends a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Woodyard Station, affordable housing community

Location: Woodyard Station, 8800 Woodyard Sta Rd, Clinton, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Anthony McAuliffe, Prince George’s County Executive PIO, AMMcAuliffe@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 458 1620

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 10 11:00 AM DHSS announces launch of new website – Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) and Delaware Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long announce the launch of the new HelpIsHereDE.com website

Location: Route 9 Library & Innovation Center, 3022 New Castle Ave, New Castle, DE

Weblinks: http://dhss.delaware.gov

Contacts: Tim Mastro, Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, Timothy.Mastro@delaware.gov

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 10 11:30 AM New England Patriots Foundation and Germany National Team host event for World Homeless Day

Location: Gillette Stadium, 1 Patriot Pl, Foxborough, MA

Weblinks: http://www.patriots.com/, https://twitter.com/patriots

Contacts: Donna Spigarolo, New England Patriots Charitable Foundation, donnas@kraftse.com, 1 508 431 8038

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 10 1:30 PM Delaware Gov. Carney signs breast cancer awareness proclamation – Delaware Governor John Carney, State House Speaker Valerie Longhurst, and members of the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition sign a proclamation recognizing October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Location: Carvel Office Building, 820 N French St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

Tuesday, Oct. 10 7:00 PM Montgomery County Council Anti-Hate Task Force meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Selena Mendy Singleton, Montgomery County Council, Selena.Singleton@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7979

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 10 Transportation Secretary Buttigieg speaks at iMPACT Maryland conference – Baltimore Banner iMPACT Maryland conference, bringing together state and local leaders from the public, private and nonprofit sectors to discuss policies and issues affecting the region. Speakers include Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Maryland Governor Wes Moore

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://www.thebaltimorebanner.com/

Contacts: Baltimore Banner, Events@TheBaltimoreBanner.com

Wednesday, Oct. 11 – Sunday, Oct. 15 Garrett County’s Autumn Glory Festival – Garrett County’s 56th annual Autumn Glory Festival

Location: Oakland, MD

Weblinks: http://www.visitdeepcreek.com/, https://twitter.com/garrettchamber

Contacts: Sarah Duck, Garrett County Chamber of Commerce, sarah@garrettchamber.com, 1 301 387 8746

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 11 – Saturday, Oct. 14 American Society for Bioethics and Humanities Annual Conference

Location: Baltimore Marriott Waterfront, 700 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.asbh.org/, https://twitter.com/AmerSocBioHum

Contacts: ASBH, info@asbh.org, 1 847 375 4745

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 12 – Wednesday, Oct. 18 U.S. Animal Health Association Annual Meeting – United States Animal Health Association Annual Meeting, held in conjunction with American Association of Veterinary Laboratory Diagnosticians

Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, MD

Weblinks: http://www.usaha.org/, https://twitter.com/USAnimalHealth

Contacts: USAHA, usaha@usaha.org, 1 816 671 1144

