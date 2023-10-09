Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Oct. 09. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Oct. 09.

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 09 8:30 AM Delaware Governor John Carney attends Central Delaware Career Expo for 8th grade students

Location: Delaware Technical Community College – Charles L. Terry Jr. Campus – Dover, 100 Campus Dr, Dover, DE

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 09 10:00 AM Prince William County hosts First Tee of Prince William County Benefit Golf Tournament

Location: Forest Greens Golf Club, 4500 Poa Annua Ln, Triangle, VA

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 09 1:00 PM Montgomery County Council president media availability – Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass discusses various council matters, including his recent trip to the Daejeon Innopolis Forum

Location: Virtual Event

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 09 6:30 PM Maryland Office of Social Equity hosts informational event on Maryland Cannabis Industry

Location: Hodson Hall, 3400 Charles St, Baltimore, MD

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 09 Maryland Governor Wes Moore has no public events scheduled

Tuesday, Oct. 10 7:00 PM Montgomery County Council Anti-Hate Task Force meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Wednesday, Oct. 11 – Sunday, Oct. 15 Garrett County’s Autumn Glory Festival – Garrett County’s 56th annual Autumn Glory Festival

Location: Oakland, MD

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 11 – Saturday, Oct. 14 American Society for Bioethics and Humanities Annual Conference

Location: Baltimore Marriott Waterfront, 700 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD

