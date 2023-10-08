Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Sunday, Oct. 08. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Sunday, Oct. 08.

Sunday, Oct. 08 – Tuesday, Oct. 10 American Health Information Management Association Convention and Exhibit – American Health Information Management Association Convention and Exhibit * Conference continues virtually 26-27 Oct

Location: Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.ahima.org, https://twitter.com/AHIMAResources

Contacts: AHIMA press, 1 312 233 1100

UPDATED EVENT: Sunday, Oct. 08 Annual Army Ten-Miler – Annual Army Ten-Miler

Location: The Pentagon, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.armytenmiler.com/, https://twitter.com/JFHQNCR_MDW

Contacts: Military District of Washington public affairs, usarmy.mcnair.mdw.mbx.mediadesk-omb@mail.mil, 1 202 497 2011

Tuesday, Oct. 10 7:00 PM Montgomery County Council Anti-Hate Task Force meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Selena Mendy Singleton, Montgomery County Council, Selena.Singleton@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7979

