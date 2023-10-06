Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Oct. 06. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Oct. 06.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 06 9:00 AM Dem Sen. Ben Cardin discusses workforce housing, economic development and small business initiatives – Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin visits Columbia, MD, visiting the United Way of Central Maryland Family Center and participating in a roundtable discussion with UWCM and the Howard County Department of Housing and Community Development to discuss topics including affordable housing, community development programs and funding priorities, 7115 Columbia Gateway Dr, Columbia (9:00 AM EDT) and touring the tour the Maryland Innovation Center and participating in a roundtable discussion with small business owners and the Howard County Economic Development Authority on priorities, county initiatives and economic development programs, 6751 Columbia Gateway Dr, Columbia (10:15 AM EDT)

Location: Columbia, MD

Weblinks: http://cardin.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCardin

Contacts: Office of Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin, events@cardin.senate.gov, 1 410 962 4436

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 06 9:10 AM Second Couple’s daily schedule – Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff depart San Francisco en route to St. Louis (9:10 AM PDT, closed press), arrive at St. Louis International Airport (2:35 PM CDT, closed press), attend the DNC Fall meeting, with Vice President Harris participating in a moderated conversation, Marriott St. Louis Grand (4:10 PM CDT, editorial pool and open to pre-credentialed media), deliver remarks at a campaign reception in St. Louis (5:30 PM CDT), depart St. Louis International Airport (6:55 PM CDT, closed press), and arrive at Joint Base Andrews (9:40 PM CDT)

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 06 9:10 AM Second Couple’s daily schedule – Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff depart San Francisco en route to St. Louis (9:10 AM PDT, closed press), arrive at St. Louis International Airport (2:35 PM CDT, closed press), attend the DNC Fall meeting, with Vice President Harris participating in a moderated conversation, Marriott St. Louis Grand (4:10 PM CDT, editorial pool and open to pre-credentialed media), deliver remarks at a campaign reception in St. Louis (5:30 PM CDT), depart St. Louis International Airport (6:55 PM CDT, closed press), and arrive at Joint Base Andrews (9:40 PM CDT)

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 06 11:30 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore is live on 106.7 The Fan with J.P. Finlay (11:30 AM EDT); delivers the keynote address at the 2023 Prince George’s County Chamber of Commerce Excellence in Business Awards Gala, Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, 201 Waterfront St., National Harbor (8:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Governor of Maryland Media, 1 410 974 2316

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 06 12:00 PM Baltimore Mayor Scott’s public schedule – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announces arrival of National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) conference & exchange, Baltimore City Hall Rotunda, 100 Holliday St., Baltimore (11:15 AM EDT); and hosts Orioles fans for ‘Soak It In’ Postseason Rally prior to Game 1 of the American League Division Series, Baltimore War Memorial, 101 N Gay St # D, Baltimore (12:00 PM EDT)

Location: Baltimore War Memorial, 101 N Gay St # D, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 06 3:00 PM University of Delaware hosts dedication ceremony for Center for Intercultural Engagement

Location: Perkins Student Center, Perkins Student Center, 325 Academy St, Newark, DE

Weblinks: http://www.udel.edu, https://twitter.com/UDelaware

Contacts: Peter Bothum, University of Delaware, pbothum@udel.edu, 1 302 831 1418

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 06 – Monday, Oct. 09 Baltimore County Police Department participates in 4thh annual National Faith and Blue Weekend

Contacts: Joy Lepola-Stewart, Baltimore County Police Department, jstewart1@baltimorecountymd.gov, 1 410 887 4954

——————–

——————–

Sunday, Oct. 08 – Tuesday, Oct. 10 American Health Information Management Association Convention and Exhibit – American Health Information Management Association Convention and Exhibit * Conference continues virtually 26-27 Oct

Location: Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.ahima.org, https://twitter.com/AHIMAResources

Contacts: AHIMA press, 1 312 233 1100

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Sunday, Oct. 08 Annual Army Ten-Miler – Annual Army Ten-Miler

Location: The Pentagon, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.armytenmiler.com/, https://twitter.com/JFHQNCR_MDW

Contacts: Military District of Washington public affairs, usarmy.mcnair.mdw.mbx.mediadesk-omb@mail.mil, 1 202 497 2011

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.