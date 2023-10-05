Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Oct. 05. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Oct. 05.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 05 9:30 AM Maryland Lt. Gov. Miller’s public schedule – Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller meet with the Embassy of Canada’s Deputy Head of Mission Arun Alexander (9:30 AM EDT), meets with South Korea South Gyeongsang Province Governor Park Wan-su alongside Governor Wes Moore, State House, Annapolis (11:00 AM EDT), and attends the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders, FedEx Field, 1600 Fedex Way, Hyattsville (8:15 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Maddy Pawlak, State of Maryland, Madeline.pawlak@maryland.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 05 10:00 AM Supreme Court of Maryland hears Adnan Syed’s appeal case – Supreme Court of Maryland hearing in ‘Adnan Syed v. Young Lee, As Victim’s Representative’. Syed was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Hae Min Lee, his high school girlfriend, after her body was found strangled in a Baltimore park. The case came to renewed public attention when the podcast ‘Serial’ revisited the details of the case. In September 2022, a judge vacated Syed’s conviction after an investigation by prosecutors unveiled new information but the vacation was overturned by a higher court on procedural grounds, ruling that the victim’s representative, Hae Min Lee’s brother Young Lee, had not been given sufficient chance to speak in court. Syed then appealed to the state’s Supreme Court

Location: Robert C. Murphy Court, 361 Rowe Blvd, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://mdcourts.gov

Contacts: Supreme Court of Maryland, 1 410 260 1500

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 05 2:00 PM Delaware Gov. Carney speaks at investiture of Supreme Court of Delaware justice – Delaware Governor John Carney provides remarks at the investiture for the Honorable Christopher Griffiths as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Delaware

Location: Education & Humanities Theatre, 1200 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

——————–

Thursday, Oct. 05 8:15 PM NFL game: Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders

Location: FedEx Field, 1600 Fedex Way, North Englewood, MD

Weblinks: http://www.nfl.com, https://twitter.com/nfl

Contacts: Michael Signora, NFL, Michael.Signora@nfl.com, 1 212 450 2076

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 06 9:00 AM Dem Sen. Ben Cardin discusses workforce housing, economic development and small business initiatives – Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin visits Columbia, MD, visiting the United Way of Central Maryland Family Center and participating in a roundtable discussion with UWCM and the Howard County Department of Housing and Community Development to discuss topics including affordable housing, community development programs and funding priorities, 7115 Columbia Gateway Dr, Columbia (9:00 AM EDT) and touring the tour the Maryland Innovation Center and participating in a roundtable discussion with small business owners and the Howard County Economic Development Authority on priorities, county initiatives and economic development programs, 6751 Columbia Gateway Dr, Columbia (10:15 AM EDT)

Location: Columbia, MD

Weblinks: http://cardin.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCardin

Contacts: Office of Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin, events@cardin.senate.gov, 1 410 962 4436

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.