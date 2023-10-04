Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Oct. 04. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Oct. 04.

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 04 10:30 AM Baltimore Mayor Scott holds post-Board of Estimates Meeting – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott holds a media availability immediately following the Board of Estimates meeting

Location: Baltimore City Hall, 100 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 04 11:00 AM DC Mayor Muriel Bowser hosts ‘Thriving Local DC Business Showcase’

Location: 924 H St NE, Washington, DC

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 05 10:00 AM Supreme Court of Maryland hears Adnan Syed’s appeal case – Supreme Court of Maryland hearing in ‘Adnan Syed v. Young Lee, As Victim’s Representative’. Syed was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Hae Min Lee, his high school girlfriend, after her body was found strangled in a Baltimore park. The case came to renewed public attention when the podcast ‘Serial’ revisited the details of the case. In September 2022, a judge vacated Syed’s conviction after an investigation by prosecutors unveiled new information but the vacation was overturned by a higher court on procedural grounds, ruling that the victim’s representative, Hae Min Lee’s brother Young Lee, had not been given sufficient chance to speak in court. Syed then appealed to the state’s Supreme Court

Location: Robert C. Murphy Court, 361 Rowe Blvd, Annapolis, MD

Thursday, Oct. 05 8:15 PM NFL game: Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders

Location: FedEx Field, 1600 Fedex Way, North Englewood, MD

