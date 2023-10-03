Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Oct. 03. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Oct. 03.

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 03 10:00 AM Hunter Biden in court on federal gun charges – Arraignment and initial appearance for Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, on charges of possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of or addicted to controlled substance, false statement in the purchase of a firearm, and false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer. Hearing comes after a plea deal Biden had made with federal prosecutors fell apart * Before Judge Maryellen Noreika * Case no. 1:2023cr00061

Location: J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.ded.uscourts.gov/Index.htm

Contacts: U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, 1 302 573 6170

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 03 11:00 AM DC AG Schwalb announces new settlement with a national energy company – District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb announces a new settlement with a national energy company for ‘polluting the district’s waterways and natural resources with toxic, hazardous chemicals for decades – causing historic environmental damage and threatening the health and safety of nearby communities’, via press conference

Location: Kingman Island, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://oag.dc.gov, https://twitter.com/DCAttorneyGen

Contacts: DC Office of the Attorney General press, oagpress@dc.gov, 1 202 442 8919

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 03 1:30 PM Prince George’s County Council hosts ‘Latinos: Prosperity, Power, and Progress in America’ meeting – Prince George’s County Council hosts ‘Latinos: Prosperity, Power, and Progress in America’ meeting commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month

Location: Wayne K. Curry Administration Building, 1301 McCormick Dr, Largo, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Angela Rouson , Prince George’s County media, councilmedia@co.og.md.us, 1 240 429 4331

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 03 7:00 PM Montgomery County Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Laurie-Anne Sayles host town hall

Location: Montgomery Village Middle School, 19300 Watkins Mill Rd, Montgomery Village, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Aaron Kraut, Montgomery County, Aaron.Kraut@montgomerycountymd.gov

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 03 Maryland Governor Wes Moore has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Governor of Maryland Media, 1 410 974 2316

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Oct. 03 8:00 AM McCormick & Co Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: https://mccormickcorporation.gcs-web.com/events

Contacts: Kasey Jenkins, McCormick & Co, Kasey_Jenkins@mccormick.com, 1 410 771 7140

Tuesday, Oct. 03 McCormick & Co Q3 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=65454&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Kasey Jenkins, McCormick & Co, Kasey_Jenkins@mccormick.com, 1 410 771 7140

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 05 10:00 AM Supreme Court of Maryland hears Adnan Syed’s appeal case – Supreme Court of Maryland hearing in ‘Adnan Syed v. Young Lee, As Victim’s Representative’. Syed was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Hae Min Lee, his high school girlfriend, after her body was found strangled in a Baltimore park. The case came to renewed public attention when the podcast ‘Serial’ revisited the details of the case. In September 2022, a judge vacated Syed’s conviction after an investigation by prosecutors unveiled new information but the vacation was overturned by a higher court on procedural grounds, ruling that the victim’s representative, Hae Min Lee’s brother Young Lee, had not been given sufficient chance to speak in court. Syed then appealed to the state’s Supreme Court

Location: Robert C. Murphy Court, 361 Rowe Blvd, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://mdcourts.gov

Contacts: Supreme Court of Maryland, 1 410 260 1500

Thursday, Oct. 05 8:15 PM NFL game: Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders

Location: FedEx Field, 1600 Fedex Way, North Englewood, MD

Weblinks: http://www.nfl.com, https://twitter.com/nfl

Contacts: Michael Signora, NFL, Michael.Signora@nfl.com, 1 212 450 2076

