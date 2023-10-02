Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Oct. 02. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Oct. 02.

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 02 5:00 PM Baltimore Mayor Scott kicks off digital Digital Inclusion Week – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott kicks off digital Digital Inclusion Week with Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day, Baltimore Chief Information Officer Todd Carter, and Enoch Pratt Free Library President and CEO Heidi Daniel

Location: Enoch Pratt Free Library – Southeast Anchor Branch, 3601 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 03 10:00 AM Hunter Biden in court on federal gun charges – Arraignment and initial appearance for Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, on charges of possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of or addicted to controlled substance, false statement in the purchase of a firearm, and false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer. Hearing comes after a plea deal Biden had made with federal prosecutors fell apart * Before Judge Maryellen Noreika * Case no. 1:2023cr00061

Location: J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building, Wilmington, DE

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Oct. 03 8:00 AM McCormick & Co Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Tuesday, Oct. 03 McCormick & Co Q3 2023 Results BMO

