Mid Atlantic Daybook

——————–

Sunday, Oct. 01 4:00 PM Maryland Dems Annual BBQ Bash – Maryland Democratic Party Annual BBQ Bash

Location: Allen Pond Park, 3330 Northview Dr, Bowie, MD

Weblinks: http://www.mddems.org, https://twitter.com/mddems

Contacts: Maryland Democratic Party, info@mddems.org, 1 410 269 8818

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 03 10:00 AM Hunter Biden in court following plea deal for tax-related misdemeanors – Arraignment and initial appearance for Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, where he is expected to plead guilty to tax-related misdemeanors after reaching a deal with federal prosecutors. The deal saw prosecutors waive a felony gun charge as long as Biden abides by certain conditions and admits to not paying tax on income in 2017 and 2018. Biden will likely not go to jail if the judge signs off on the agreement * Before Judge Maryellen Noreika * Case no. 1:2023cr00061

Location: J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.ded.uscourts.gov/Index.htm

Contacts: U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, 1 302 573 6170

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Tuesday, Oct. 03 8:00 AM McCormick & Co Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: https://mccormickcorporation.gcs-web.com/events

Contacts: Kasey Jenkins, McCormick & Co, Kasey_Jenkins@mccormick.com, 1 410 771 7140

——————–

Tuesday, Oct. 03 McCormick & Co Q3 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=65454&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Kasey Jenkins, McCormick & Co, Kasey_Jenkins@mccormick.com, 1 410 771 7140

