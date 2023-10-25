Methanex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Methanex Corp. (MEOH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $24…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Methanex Corp. (MEOH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $24 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 2 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The methanol supplier posted revenue of $823 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $779.2 million.

