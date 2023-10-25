Meta Platforms: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $11.58 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of $4.39.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.62 per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $34.15 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.45 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Meta Platforms said it expects revenue in the range of $36.5 billion to $40 billion.

