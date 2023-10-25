VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Meta Platforms: Q3 Earnings Snapshot



The Associated Press

October 25, 2023, 4:24 PM

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $11.58 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of $4.39.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.62 per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $34.15 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.45 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Meta Platforms said it expects revenue in the range of $36.5 billion to $40 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on META at https://www.zacks.com/ap/META

