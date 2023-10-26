Merck: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — Merck & Co. (MRK) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $4.75…

RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — Merck & Co. (MRK) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $4.75 billion.

The Rahway, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, were $2.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $15.96 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.38 billion.

Merck expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.33 to $1.38 per share, with revenue in the range of $59.7 billion to $60.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.