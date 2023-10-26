Merchants Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) on Thursday reported net income of $81.5 million in…

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) on Thursday reported net income of $81.5 million in its third quarter.

The Carmel, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.68 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $332.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $153.5 million, topping Street forecasts.

