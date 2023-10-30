VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Veterans Day events
McDonald’s: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 30, 2023, 7:05 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $2.32 billion.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $3.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.19 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3 per share.

The world’s biggest hamburger chain posted revenue of $6.69 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.57 billion.

