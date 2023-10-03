McCormick, Meta Platforms fall; Boeing, Point Biopharma rise, Tuesday, 10/3/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday: Point Biopharma Global Inc., up…

Point Biopharma Global Inc., up $5.67 to $12.36.

Eli Lilly is buying the cancer treatment developer.

McCormick & Co., down $6.32 to $68.40.

The spices and seasonings company’s third-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Krispy Kreme Inc., up 8 cents to $12.51.

The doughnut chain may sell its Insomnia Cookies business.

Boeing Co., up $1.09 to $188.92

The airplane maker is may ramp up production of its 737 single-aisle jets amid an increase in orders.

WeWork Inc., down 41 cents to $2.54.

The office space company is withholding interest payments on some of debts.

Netflix Inc., down $3.58 to $376.75.

The streaming video service is reportedly planning to raise the price of its ad-free service.

Stellantis N.V., down 21 cents to $18.70.

The automaker is recalling nearly 273,000 trucks in the U.S. because of a problem with the rear view camera.

Meta Platforms Inc., down $5.88 to $300.94.

Facebook’s owner may give users in Europe the option of paying for ad-free versions of the social media platforms.

