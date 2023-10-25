VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
MaxLinear: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 25, 2023

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $39.8 million in its third quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 2 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $135.5 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $140.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, MaxLinear said it expects revenue in the range of $115 million to $135 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MXL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MXL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

