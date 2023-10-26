Materialise: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — Materialise NV (MTLS) on Thursday reported profit of $4.3 million in its…

Listen now to WTOP News

LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — Materialise NV (MTLS) on Thursday reported profit of $4.3 million in its third quarter.

The Levuen, Belgium-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.

The 3D printing software and medical and industrial products company posted revenue of $63.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTLS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.