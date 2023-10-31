Match Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $163.7 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $163.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 57 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The media and internet company posted revenue of $881.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $880.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Match Group said it expects revenue in the range of $855 million to $865 million.

