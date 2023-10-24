Matador: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Matador Resources Co. (MTDR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $263.7 million. On a…



On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $2.20. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.86 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $772.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $697.3 million.

