VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Matador: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Matador: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 4:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Matador Resources Co. (MTDR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $263.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $2.20. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.86 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $772.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $697.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTDR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up