MasterCard: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MasterCard: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 8:09 AM

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — MasterCard Inc. (MA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $3.2 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had profit of $3.39.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.21 per share.

The processor of debit and credit card payments posted revenue of $6.53 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MA

