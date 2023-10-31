MasTec: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — MasTec Inc. (MTZ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $14.3…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — MasTec Inc. (MTZ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $14.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 95 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The utility contractor posted revenue of $3.26 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, MasTec expects its per-share earnings to be 44 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.75 per share, with revenue expected to be $12 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTZ

