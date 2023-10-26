MarineMax: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $15.1 million.…

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $15.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had profit of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The recreational boat dealer posted revenue of $594.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $521.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $109.3 million, or $4.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.39 billion.

MarineMax expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $5 per share.

