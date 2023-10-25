Marine Products: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Marine Products Corp. (MPX) on Wednesday reported net income of $10.4 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Marine Products Corp. (MPX) on Wednesday reported net income of $10.4 million in its third quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share.

The recreational boat maker posted revenue of $77.8 million in the period.

