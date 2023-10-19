Manpower: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $30.3 million. On a per-share…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $30.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.38 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $4.68 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.71 billion.

