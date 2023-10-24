Manhattan Associates: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $49.4 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were $1.05 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $238.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $226.3 million.

Manhattan Associates expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.51 to $3.53 per share, with revenue in the range of $912 million to $916 million.

