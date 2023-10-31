Malibu Boats: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $20.3…

LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $20.3 million.

The Loudon, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and stock option expense, came to $1.13 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The maker of performance sports boats posted revenue of $255.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $243.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MBUU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MBUU

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.