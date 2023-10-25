VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
M/I Homes: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 25, 2023, 7:37 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) on Wednesday reported earnings of $139 million in its third quarter.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $4.82 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MHO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MHO

