LyondellBasell: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $747 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $2.29. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.46 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

The oil refiner and chemical company posted revenue of $10.63 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.29 billion.

