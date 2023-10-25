Luxfer: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its third quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The materials technology company specializing in aluminum, magnesium and zirconium posted revenue of $97.4 million in the period.

Luxfer expects full-year earnings in the range of 51 cents to 56 cents per share.

