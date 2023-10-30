VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Veterans Day events
Luther Burbank: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Luther Burbank: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 30, 2023, 4:43 PM

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Luther Burbank Corp (LBC) on Monday reported net income of $1.9 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Santa Rosa, California, said it had earnings of 4 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $90.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.6 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LBC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

