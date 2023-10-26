LTC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) on Thursday reported a key measure…

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The Westlake Village, California-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $26.7 million, or 65 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 64 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $22.1 million, or 54 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Westlake Village, California, posted revenue of $49.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $31.6 million.

