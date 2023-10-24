Logitech: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $137.1…

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $137.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.09 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $978.4 million.

Logitech expects full-year revenue in the range of $4 billion to $4.15 billion.

