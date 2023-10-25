Lloyds: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.8 billion in…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.8 billion in its third quarter.

The company said it had earnings of 10 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $5.72 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $5.72 billion, topping Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LYG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LYG

