LKQ: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — LKQ Corp. (LKQ) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $208 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The vehicle components company posted revenue of $3.57 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.49 billion.

LKQ expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.68 to $3.82 per share.

