Lithia Motors: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $261.5 million.

The Medford, Oregon-based company said it had profit of $9.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $9.25 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.97 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $8.28 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.15 billion.

