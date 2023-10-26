Linde: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WEST WOKING, Britain (AP) — WEST WOKING, Britain (AP) — Linde plc (LIN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of…

WEST WOKING, Britain (AP) — WEST WOKING, Britain (AP) — Linde plc (LIN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.57 billion.

The West Woking, Britain-based company said it had profit of $3.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.63 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.57 per share.

The gas supplier posted revenue of $8.15 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.65 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Linde expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.38 to $3.48.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $14 to $14.10 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LIN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.