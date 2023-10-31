LGI Homes: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $67 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.84.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.96 per share.

The entry-level homebuilder in the Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia markets posted revenue of $617.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $606.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LGIH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LGIH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.