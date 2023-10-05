Levi Strauss: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $9.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The jeans maker posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.

Levi Strauss expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.20 per share.

