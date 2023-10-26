Lennox: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $130.4…

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $130.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richardson, Texas-based company said it had net income of $3.65. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.37 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.73 per share.

The manufacturer of furnaces, air conditioners and other products posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

Lennox expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.25 to $17.75 per share.

