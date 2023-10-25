LendingClub: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LendingClub Corp. (LC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $5 million. The…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LendingClub Corp. (LC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $5 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The company that connects borrowers and lenders online posted revenue of $200.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $199.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LC

