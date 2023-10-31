Leidos: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $399 million…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $399 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $2.91. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, were $2.03 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The security and engineering company posted revenue of $3.92 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.78 billion.

Leidos expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.80 to $7.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $15.1 billion to $15.3 billion.

