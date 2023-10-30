Legget & Platt: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $52.8…

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $52.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Carthage, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 36 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The engineered component manufacturer posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Legget & Platt expects its per-share earnings to range from 22 cents to 32 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Legget & Platt expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.35 to $1.45 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.7 billion to $4.75 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.