Lattice: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $53.8 million.

The Hillsboro, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $192.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $192 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Lattice said it expects revenue in the range of $166 million to $186 million.

